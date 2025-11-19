Indore News: City Celebrates World Toilet Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On World Toilet Day on Wednesday, mass events were organized at public toilets in all 22 zones of the city in which citizens, public representatives, students and social organizations participated enthusiastically.

Toilet get-together programs were organized in the presence of public representatives at prominent places like Lalbagh, Malhar Ashram, ITI Square, Patre Ki Chaal, Vijay Nagar Square, Sharda Math, Gymkhana, Harsiddhi Zone Office, Dussehra Ground, Panchsheel Nagar area, Indira Statue Square, Piplya Hana, Indira Nagar and Gayatri Petrol Pump.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and commissioner Dilip Yadav inaugurated the newly constructed toilet at Nehru Park.

Agartala Municipal Corporation councillors, IMC additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, department officials and other dignitaries were present at the event.

School children participated in a catwalk based on the 3R theme and created attractive paintings giving cleanliness messages.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said that while last year citizens posted selfies with their toilets, this year Indore had gone a step further and started a new tradition of ‘toilet get-together’.

The mayor said, “People organize get-togethers in gardens, hotels or other places, but in Indore, we build new toilets and dedicate them to the public, fulfilling our responsibility for their cleanliness. This year’s get-together was organized with the message that providing toilets and keeping them clean is our collective responsibility.”