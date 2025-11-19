 Indore News: Former National Kabaddi Player Administered Expired IV Drip; Family Alleges Wrongdoing On Part Of MYH
The complaint was filed by Sagar Singh, husband of Roshani Singh, a former national kabaddi player who was admitted to Ward 21 on November 12 with complications related to ascetic fluid. Sagar said he was shocked to find that the intravenous drip connected to his wife contained a vial of Cipro, a broad-spectrum antibiotic that had expired in August.

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH), the state’s largest government-run medical facility, has once again come under scrutiny after a family alleged that an expired antibiotic was administered to a 27-year-old patient in the medical ward. The patient’s attendant also recorded a video showing the expired drug, raising serious questions about the hospital’s quality control.

He photographed the vial and confronted the staff, claiming that not only his wife but several other patients were being given expired doses. Sagar said he avoided escalating the matter immediately, fearing it might affect his wife’s treatment.

Sagar, who has been unemployed for three months due to his wife’s prolonged illness, said the incident has shaken their trust.

"My only focus is keeping her alive and stable. We trusted the hospital, but this is frightening," he said. Roshani remains under observation as doctors monitor her for any possible reactions to the expired drug.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav confirmed that an internal inquiry has been initiated.

"We have taken note of the complaint and begun an investigation. The medicine batch is being checked, and statements from duty staff are being recorded. No patient was given an expired drug, as the vial was removed immediately after the expiry was noticed," he said.

Officials have also begun cross-checking pharmacy and ward stocks to ensure no expired medicines remain in circulation.

The hospital’s internal committee is expected to submit a preliminary report within the next two to three days. Meanwhile, Roshani continues to receive treatment under close monitoring.

Despite the hospital’s claims, a video shot by Sagar showing shelves filled with expired Cipro vials has gone viral, intensifying public concern.

