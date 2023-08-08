Indore: Narmadeshwar Shivlinga to connect Omkareshwar with Ramlala in Ayodhya | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Nepal’s Gandaki, Omkareshwar’s Narmada too will have a spiritual connect with Ramlala’s temple in Ayodhya. A self-styled natural Shivlinga from Narmada in Omkareshwarwill be consecrated in one of the six temples to come up around sanctum sanctorum of Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya.

The Narmadeshwar Shivlinga’s journey from Omkareshwar to Ayodhya will take six days. As per religious belief, every stone found in Nepal’s river Gandaki is considered a Shaligram.

One such stone has been brought to Ayodhya to carve out an idol of Lord Rama that would be consecrated in the Ram Lala temple. Narmada shares similar association with Lord Shiva.

Every stone of Narmada is considered a Shivlinga. In fact, consecrating Narmadeshwar Shivlinga in the Ram temple was an idea of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Ayodhya’s general secretary Champat Rai.

He was in a search of an auspicious shivlinga with Vedic significance. When Avadhoot Swami Narmadanand Bapji of Nazar Nihal Ashram of Omkareshwar reached Ayodhya at the end of his over 12,000-km-long Rashtra Gourav Foot March from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Rai shared his idea with him. He urged Bapji to find a Shivlinga from Narmada for one of the temples around garb griha of Ramlala temple.

After returning to Omkareshwar, Avadhoot Swami Narmadanand Bapji started searching for a Narmadeshwar Shivlinga. His search ended with a shining light red colour Shivlinga in Narsingh Kund of Narmada in Omkareshar on Akshaya Tritiya, this year i.e, April 23.

After offering prayers, it was taken to Nazar Nihal Ashram. Prayers and offerings are offered to this Shivlinga every day. It will continue till it leaves for Ayodhya.

Amazing And Enchanting Shivlinga

Avadhoot Swami Narmadanand Bapji said that Champat Rai had sought a unique Shivlinga for Ramlala temple. We found a one piece flawless, enchanting, single honey-coloured, smooth and shinning Shivlinga from Narsingh Kund of Maa Narmada in Omkareshwar on religiously significant Akshaya Tritiya, that is April 23, this year. It is 48-inch in height, 15- inch wide and has 68-incha diameter. Due to the grace of Ramlala I was able to find it.

- Avadhoot Swami Narmadanand Bapji of Nazar Nihal Ahsram Omkareshwar.

Shivlinga To Be Taken To Ayodhya In Grand Procession

The Shivlinga from Omkareshwar will reach Ayodya in six days. It will be accompanied by a grand procession led by Avadhoot Swami Narmadanand Bapji. The procession will begin from Omkareshwar on August 18.

It will travel through Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Biaora (Rajgarh), Guna, Shivpuri, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow and reach Ayodhya in the night of August 22. In morning of August 23, the Shivlinga will be handed-over to Tirtha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel is expected to reach Omkareshwar on August 17 to be a part of the procession. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are likely to offer prayers to the Shivlinga in Shivpuri and Lucknow respectively.

-Vivek Kamal Bhatore, Coordinator of Shivlinga procession movement