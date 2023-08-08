Bhopal: Row Over ‘Katha’ Continues, Now RJD Also Objects To It |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Debates over organising Ram Katha by Dhirendra Shashtri of Bageshwar Dham continued on Tuesday.

After Congress leader Pramod Krishnan’s objection to holding such an event under the hospitality of MPCC president Kamal Nath, former MP of RJD Shivanand Tiwari, too, objected to it.

According to Tiwari, Mahagathbandhan has been formed, but those who talk about Hindu Rashtra are being welcomed.

Tiwari urged the Congress high command to call Nath and make the party’s stand clear. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said, “It is not good to use religion in politics.”

According to sources, some leaders of the Congress complained to the party high command about organising a religious event by Shashtri. The Congress leaders are opposed to Shashtri’s working for RSS agenda and his support to Hindu Rashtra.

This is the reason that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and several other leaders kept away from Katha. Despite the criticism, Nath and his team are getting ready to organise another Katha.

According to Nath, there is a proposal for Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s visit to Chhindwara next month. Nath further said he himself had welcomed Mishra to Chhindwara.

Reacting to the religious event organised by Nath, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Congress seemed confused about a few things.

Those who were once hesitant to utter the name of Lord Ram and considered Him to be something imaginative began to organise Katha, Chouhan said, adding that it shows their helplessness, since the election is coming.

This devotion to Lord Ram is only for election, the Chief Minister said.

