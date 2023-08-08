Indore: Collector Docks 7 Days Salary Of Senior FSO And 2 Days Salary Of All FSOs

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Annoyed by the laid-back attitude of food safety officers in the preparations of Eat Right Challenge Phase-III, Collector Ilayaraja T has ordered the officials to stop seven days salary of senior food safety officer Manoj Raghuvanshi and two days salary of all the other food safety officers.

During the review of preparations for the challenge, the collector found that the food safety officers of the city have failed in issuing an ample number of licences and registrations to the food vendors across the city.

The collector expressed his displeasure over the less number of licences and registrations issued in last many days and warned the officials to pull up their socks.

The FSOs were asked to prepare a concrete proposal for the competition and to send it to the collector by September 30 and they are asked to increase the number of registration and licences before the same.

The activities to be done under the Eat Right Challenge competition includes registration and licensing campaign, surveillance campaign, enforcement sampling, inspection, food seizure, benchmarking and certification, clean street food hub, clean and fresh fruit and vegetable markets, places of worship, eat right campus, eat right school, eat right millets mela and millets walkathon.

Notably, Indore had slipped from first to 23rd position in the second phase of Eat Right Challenge.

Indore had got the first spot in the first phase of the competition but lost 22 positions in the second phase to stand at 23rd position.

As per the Eat Right Challenge phase-I released in March, Indore had secured 162 out of total 200 marks and secured 81% in the competition.

The Eat Right Movement

The Eat Right India (ERI) movement was launched by FSSAI to protect health of the people and the planet by transforming food ecosystem of the country through a systematic approach. It is based on three key themes- Eat Safe, Eat Healthy, and Eat Sustainable.

