 Indore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model

Indore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model

The delegation interacted with company officials and gathered detailed information on the project's progress

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Faridabad, visited Indore on Monday to study the functioning of the Smart Metering Project being effectively implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company (MPWZ).

The four-member NPTI team, led by deputy director Mahendra Singh, reviewed the operations of the smart metering system at the Master Control Centre located in the Polo Ground area.

The delegation interacted with company officials and gathered detailed information on the project's progress—from the installation of the first smart meter to the present deployment of over 13.05 lakh smart meters in Indore.

Read Also
Indore News: Second ICC Womens WorldCup 2025 At Holkar Stadium Today; Check Traffic Diversions
article-image

The team also studied data analysis processes related to electricity supply, power consumption, and maximum usage trends. They were briefed on the coordinated efforts of the Smart Metering Team, Billing Generation Team, and the Information Technology Unit that ensure efficient service delivery to consumers.

FPJ Shorts
Japan Gets Its First Woman PM
Japan Gets Its First Woman PM
Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November
Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport

During the visit, the delegation also met West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh, who outlined the impact of smart metering on improving power distribution efficiency and consumer satisfaction. Project director Sanjay Jain, Superintending Engineer Kirti Singh, and Control Centre in-charge Naveen Gupta provided key insights into the system’s operation.

The visiting officials also toured the Meter Museum and engaged in detailed discussions with Indore’s engineers, who promptly responded to all technical queries and shared practical experiences from the field.

The NPTI team praised the Indore model for its innovative use of technology and effective integration of data-driven monitoring in power distribution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cough Syrup Death: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Death: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests...

MP Cough Syrup Case: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test After Coldriff, Banned

MP Cough Syrup Case: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test After Coldriff, Banned

Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip...

Indore Love Jihad Funding Case: BJP For Expulsion Of Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri, Issues Whip...

MP News: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test, Banned

MP News: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test, Banned

Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward

Indore News: MY Hospital Faces Security Lapse As Thieves Steal Phones Inside Ward