Indore News: Faridabad Delegation Visits City To Study Smart Metering Model

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Faridabad, visited Indore on Monday to study the functioning of the Smart Metering Project being effectively implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company (MPWZ).

The four-member NPTI team, led by deputy director Mahendra Singh, reviewed the operations of the smart metering system at the Master Control Centre located in the Polo Ground area.

The delegation interacted with company officials and gathered detailed information on the project's progress—from the installation of the first smart meter to the present deployment of over 13.05 lakh smart meters in Indore.

The team also studied data analysis processes related to electricity supply, power consumption, and maximum usage trends. They were briefed on the coordinated efforts of the Smart Metering Team, Billing Generation Team, and the Information Technology Unit that ensure efficient service delivery to consumers.

During the visit, the delegation also met West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh, who outlined the impact of smart metering on improving power distribution efficiency and consumer satisfaction. Project director Sanjay Jain, Superintending Engineer Kirti Singh, and Control Centre in-charge Naveen Gupta provided key insights into the system’s operation.

The visiting officials also toured the Meter Museum and engaged in detailed discussions with Indore’s engineers, who promptly responded to all technical queries and shared practical experiences from the field.

The NPTI team praised the Indore model for its innovative use of technology and effective integration of data-driven monitoring in power distribution.