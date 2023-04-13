Indore: Eat right millet walkathon & millet mela on April 16 

Representative Image | Pixabay (Millet grains)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration will organise a ‘Eat Right Millet Walkathon’ and ‘Millet Mela’ on April 16 at Chhappan Dukan as part of the celebration of the International Millet Year 2023. The aim is to encourage the use of coarse grains i.e. millets or Shri Anna among the general public. Under this, various competitions are also planned to be organised on the subject of Eat-Right Millet on the day.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar informed that various activities will be organised at the fair. A walkathon will be organised at Chhappan Dukan on April 16 from 7 am. This walk will start and end at Chhappan Dukan covering Lantern Square and High Court. Distinguished citizens of the district, school students, NCC cadets and government officials-employees will participate in the walkathon.

A millets' fair will also be organised at Chhappan Dukan on the same day from 2 pm to 9 pm. Millets will be widely publicised during the fair. There will also be dialogue programmes related to the utility of millets. Along with this, an exhibition related to ‘Shree Anna’ i.e. millets will also be organised by the manufacturers of food items and food items made from different millets will be displayed at Chappan Dukan. There will also be a cultural programme during the fair. It was informed that various competitions are being organised during the fair. Special prizes will also be given to the winners of the competition. The competition ‘Hum Hai Jagruk, Hum Hai Eat Right Nagrik’ ( we are aware, we are Eat Right Citizens) is being organised. The objective of this competition is to promote the message of starting new and right eating habits and encouraging the use of millets in the daily diet of people.

Read Also Indore: EPFO Commissioner talks about recent changes in labour laws