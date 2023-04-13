Indore: EPFO Commissioner talks about recent changes in labour laws

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Manorajan Kumar, Regional Commissioner of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Indore Region, presented clarity on the recent changes made in labour laws. He also presented the features of the higher pension scheme.

Kumar was addressing an interactive session with CII members here on Wednesday. He laid emphasis on possibilities to improve two-way communication between government and industries. The session was focused on understanding the recent changes in PF. The commissioner PF gave a presentation and discussed the idea of having regular two-way communication with CII on behalf of the industry to improve seamless integration in EPFO schemes such as the recently released higher pension scheme. He applauded CII’s contribution and the role played towards the economic growth of the region. Kumar said that he is open to hearing concerns received via mail if any industry gives a reference of this meeting.

Earlier, the newly formed Malwa zonal council of CII held its 1st zonal council meeting for the year 2023. The agenda of the meeting was to form a yearly work plan and areas where CII will focus in the year 2023. Chairman CII Malwa zone Siddharth Sethi, a co-founder of Infobeans, informed members about focus areas like learning & development, improving competitiveness & business development. Chairman CII Malwa zone also briefed the members about the scheduled mission to Ahmedabad and visiting the industries there for learning best practices.