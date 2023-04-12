 Indore: Drunk city bus driver hits pedestrians opposite MY Hospital, flees
Eyewitnesses claim that the drunken bus driver did not stop the vehicle even after hitting the pedestrians, causing injuries to a youth as well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an absolute negligent incident, a drunken city bus driver hit pedestrians in front of MY Hospital on Wednesday.

As per report of Nai Duniya, eyewitness claims that the drunken bus driver did not stop the vehicle even after hitting the pedestrians, injuring several of them.

The driver later fled from the scene, leaving the bus behind. AICTSL officials stated that an FIR will be lodged against the accused driver. Meanwhile, the injured were rushed to MY Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The incident has caused a huge commotion, with a crowd of people gathering at the spot.

