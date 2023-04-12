 Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach

Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach

Patient Deepak Umrao, resident of Barwani, was admitted to MY Hospital in critical condition as the broken branch of a tree penetrated his stomach.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 12 year old boy by removing the piece of tree branch stuck in his stomach, on Tuesday.

According to superintendent Dr PS Thakur, patient Deepak Umrao, resident of Barwani, was admitted to MY Hospital in critical condition as the broken branch of a tree penetrated his stomach.

"The branch had penetrated intestine of the patient and any delay in surgery would have proved fatal for the patient," Dr Thakur said.

A team led by Dr Brijesh Lahoti, Dr Manoj Joshi, Dr Ashok Laddha, Dr Ram Mohan Shukla, Dr Manish Joliya, and Dr Vinod Raj along with anesthetist Dr Shalini Jain, Dr Ritu Puranik, Dr Aseem Sharma, Dr Deepali Mandloi, Dr Srushti, Dr Bharti, Dr Anushri, and Dr Shiv Kumar performed the surgery.

Read Also
IIT Indore develops low-cost setup for imaging four combustion species using single DSLR camera
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach

Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach

Madhya Pradesh: Gathering wheat spilled on road spells death for 4 in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Gathering wheat spilled on road spells death for 4 in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Homeopathy is a better medical method, says Professor Dilip K Patnaik

Madhya Pradesh: Homeopathy is a better medical method, says Professor Dilip K Patnaik

Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Gaurav Yatra on April 14 in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Rashtriya Gaurav Yatra on April 14 in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Student drowns in Bamniya Kund in Mhow