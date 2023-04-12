Indore: Doctors remove tree branch from 12-yr-old's stomach | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 12 year old boy by removing the piece of tree branch stuck in his stomach, on Tuesday.

According to superintendent Dr PS Thakur, patient Deepak Umrao, resident of Barwani, was admitted to MY Hospital in critical condition as the broken branch of a tree penetrated his stomach.

"The branch had penetrated intestine of the patient and any delay in surgery would have proved fatal for the patient," Dr Thakur said.

A team led by Dr Brijesh Lahoti, Dr Manoj Joshi, Dr Ashok Laddha, Dr Ram Mohan Shukla, Dr Manish Joliya, and Dr Vinod Raj along with anesthetist Dr Shalini Jain, Dr Ritu Puranik, Dr Aseem Sharma, Dr Deepali Mandloi, Dr Srushti, Dr Bharti, Dr Anushri, and Dr Shiv Kumar performed the surgery.