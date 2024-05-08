2 Persons Killed, 8 Injured As Van Hits Truck In MP's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and eight others injured when a speeding van rammed into a stationary dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday on Unhel-Nagda road, 30 km from the district headquarters, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

The truck was parked on the roadside when the van hit it, police said.

Two persons, identified as Savitri Bai (35) and Puja (12), were killed, Unhel police station in-charge said, adding that all the victims were occupants of the van.

Three seriously injured persons were referred for treatment to Indore, three others were undergoing treatment at the Ujjain district hospital, while two others were discharged, the police official said.