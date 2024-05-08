MP: Ratlam Villagers Threaten To Boycott Voting Citing Water Crisis, Take Out Protest Rally

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers of Kasari Harod falls under Alot assembly constituency in Ratlam district, have expressed their frustration over the ongoing water crisis by threatening to boycott the upcoming elections. The villagers, troubled by water shortage, took to the streets today, taking out a protest march 'Prabhat Pheri' (early morning march).

The villagers highlighted that the water crisis has been exacerbated by the installation of a new pipeline under the Water Mission, which has damaged the old pipeline, leading to a complete halt in water supply. This has forced the villagers to travel long distances to fetch water, sparking anger among the residents.

In a show of unity, the deputy sarpanch Dhan Singh Pawar and panch of Kasari Harod have stated that if the issue is not resolved promptly, they will collectively resign from their positions. Deputy sarpanch Pawar mentioned that despite raising the issue with the gram panchayat sarpanch about installing plastic tanks in the village, no action has been taken.

Responding to the crisis, Janpad CEO OP Sharma of Alot has instructed the sarpanch Shivkanya Mansingh Dangi and secretary of the Gram Panchayat to address the water problem immediately. The CEO, Sharma, has also written to the Jal Nigam to inform them about the urgent need for water supply in the village.

The threat of an election boycott underscores the severity of the water crisis in Kasari Harod, and unless swift action is taken, the situation could escalate further.