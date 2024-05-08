Five Shops, Two Cars Gutted In Fire In Khajrana Area In Indore

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in five shops in the Khajrana area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Two cars parked in the garage were also gutted in the fire. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place in the Ganeshpuri area in Khajrana around 2 am. The people of the area spotted heavy flames from the shops and informed fire brigade and the police. Fire fighters with tow fire tenders reached the spot but the flames continued to spread and the firefighters had to use more than 40,000 liters of water to douse the flames. Five shops including two pan shops and a garage were gutted in the fire. Two cars parked in Imran Patel’s garage too were gutted in the fire.

In this incident, Ajay Singh’s tea shop, Ravi’s pan shop, Sameer Khan’s scrap shop and Banwari’s poojan samagri shop were gutted. It took more than two hours to completely extinguish the fire. The shops are situated in a residential area. Reason behind the incident could not be ascertained till the filing of the report. It was believed that an electric short circuit was the reason behind it.