 MP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event

MP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event

The incident occurred when Chief Minister Chouhan’s vehicle was passing in front of the stage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district collector Dinesh Jain sanctioned financial help of ₹25,000 to those who were injured in a stage collapse incident during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s roadshow in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district on Monday.

Notably, five persons, including, Dilip Kachhawa, 35, a computer operator in Manasa janpad, Dhurv Kumar Tiwari, 38, both residents of Manasa, Kanhaiya Lal, 38, a resident of Bhadana village, Rakesh Lal, 34, an assistant secretary at Bhamesar and Mukesh Sharma, an assistant secretary posted at Lodkia, were injured in a freak accident.

Read Also
MP: Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’s Brand Ambassador & International Wrestler Rani Rana Files Complaint...
article-image

Stage collapsed due to overcrowding

Earlier on Monday, owing to overcrowding, the stage collapsed. The incident occurred when Chief Minister Chouhan’s vehicle was passing in front of the stage. The incident was caught on CCTV, which later went viral on social media. After the accident, the CM's vehicle stopped for some time.

Collector met the injured

Immediately after the end of the roadshow, collector Jain, ADM Neeha Meena, and district panchayat CEO Guruprasad rushed to the Neemuch district hospital, where all five were undergoing treatment and took stock of their health status from the doctors. They also interacted with the family members of the injured.

Collector Jain also handed over a cheque of ₹25,000 to the injured as financial assistance on behalf of the Red Cross.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Slight Chance Of Light Showers In Certain Districts
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event

MP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event

There Is No Better Golden Period Than Student Life: Dattigaon

There Is No Better Golden Period Than Student Life: Dattigaon

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Missing Man Found After 17 Days

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Missing Man Found After 17 Days

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Youth Drowns In Kshipra, Friend Saved

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Youth Drowns In Kshipra, Friend Saved

Madhya Pradesh: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Deadline Extended

Madhya Pradesh: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Deadline Extended