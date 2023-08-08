MP: Neemuch Collector Gives ₹25k Assistance To People Injured In Stage Collapse During CM's Event

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district collector Dinesh Jain sanctioned financial help of ₹25,000 to those who were injured in a stage collapse incident during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s roadshow in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district on Monday.

Notably, five persons, including, Dilip Kachhawa, 35, a computer operator in Manasa janpad, Dhurv Kumar Tiwari, 38, both residents of Manasa, Kanhaiya Lal, 38, a resident of Bhadana village, Rakesh Lal, 34, an assistant secretary at Bhamesar and Mukesh Sharma, an assistant secretary posted at Lodkia, were injured in a freak accident.

Stage collapsed due to overcrowding

Earlier on Monday, owing to overcrowding, the stage collapsed. The incident occurred when Chief Minister Chouhan’s vehicle was passing in front of the stage. The incident was caught on CCTV, which later went viral on social media. After the accident, the CM's vehicle stopped for some time.

Collector met the injured

Immediately after the end of the roadshow, collector Jain, ADM Neeha Meena, and district panchayat CEO Guruprasad rushed to the Neemuch district hospital, where all five were undergoing treatment and took stock of their health status from the doctors. They also interacted with the family members of the injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Collector Jain also handed over a cheque of ₹25,000 to the injured as financial assistance on behalf of the Red Cross.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Slight Chance Of Light Showers In Certain Districts

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)