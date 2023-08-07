Madhya Pradesh: International Wrestler Rani Rana Files Complaint Against In-laws For Dowry Harassment In Gwalior

Rani Rana |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): International woman wrestler from Gwalior, Rani Rana has accused her in-laws of harassing her physically and mentally for dowry, police said on Monday. Levelling serious allegations under the Dowry Act, Rana said that her in-laws have become a hurdle in her success as they stop her from participating in wrestling competitions.

Police have registered a case in the matter on Rana’s complaint and have started investigation.

Gwalior ASP Rishikesh Meena said, “International woman wrestler Rani Rana has filed a complaint against her in-laws. In her complaint, she has alleged that her in-laws are not only preventing her from playing wrestling, but are also preventing her from participating in any competition.”

Case registered under Dowry Act

According to Rani's complaint, her in-laws are physically and mentally torturing her for the demand of dowry.

“We have registered a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act and started investigating the matter,” police said.

Rani Rana is a resident of Suriya Pura in Murar area of Gwalior district.

Renowned Wrestler

Rana started her wrestling career with great struggles and brought laurels not only to her family but also to Gwalior and the whole country. During her career, Rana has won the gold medal for the country and she also became the first female wrestler of Gwalior in the 55 kg category and in the under-23 age group. Apart from this, she has won silver and bronze medals for the country in several competitions.

Rana also made the headlines last year when her brother was shot at by her own family members allegedly due to some land dispute.