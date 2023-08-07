WATCH: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Sings Bhajan Along With Women Of Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a viral video, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar was seen singing bhajans and playing ‘Jhanj’ along with the women in Hazira area of Gwalior on Monday while passing from that way. He also asked the women and men present there about their problems and solved many problems on the spot.

The women started singing Bhajans with more enthusiasm and energy after Tomar joined them.

According to the information, Tomar was passing through the Hazira area where he saw women singing bhajans. Seeing them, he stopped his vehicle, and joined them in singing Bhajans. He not only sang bhajans with the women, but also played ‘Jhanj’ while harmonising with the rhythm. After this, the energy minister also discussed with the women and men present there about their problems and solved many problems on the spot. The video of which went viral on social media.

Notably, Tomar is always seen in the headlines for his different acts every other day. Everyday a different video gets viral in which he sometimes is seen cleaning toilets, whereas sometimes he is seen sitting and talking with a bike mechanic and fixing the bike.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tomar Seen Playing Tug-Of-War

Earlier, On May 16, Tomar, in an attempt to pacify the dissident BJP leaders and some quality time with them, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar organised a tug-of-war in his constituency in Gwalior.

A video of which also went viral in which Tomar can be seen playing tug-of-war with the BJP workers during a Mandal meeting.

Tomar Spotted Playing Boxing

On March 21, Tomar was spotted playing boxing during the inaugural ceremony of 39th MP Boxing Championship in Gwalior. Tomar reached there to attend the ceremony as a chief guest. He inaugurated the program and later, he was seen hitting punches in the boxing ring.