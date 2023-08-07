Bhopal: 'SC Stay On Rahul Gandhi's Conviction Only Temporary Relief,' Says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh: Reacting to Supreme Court’s stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya said that the apex court’s stay is not the final verdict and only a temporary breather to the Congress leader.Surya made the comments during a press conference in Bhopal on Monday.

Asserting that there is merit in the case, he said that he hopes that when the final verdict comes, the Supreme Court will uphold Gandhi’s conviction.

Surya is on a day’s visit to Bhopal where he will discuss with the office bearers of Yuva Morcha regarding the assembly elections to be held in the state later this year.

'CM Chouhan connected youth with self-employment'

Addressing the press conference at BJP office, he praised the state government and said that under the leadership of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan the state government is doing commendable work to connect the youth with employment and self-employment. He said, “Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country to provide training to the youth along with giving them stipend.”

BJYM to hold door-to-door campaigns from 13th to 15th August

Expanding on BJYM’s role in election campaigning, Surya told the reporters that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise door-to-door contact campaigns and bike rallys at panchayat level from August 13 to 15.

“From August 2 to August 30, programs will be organised under the "Mera Mati Mera Pradesh'' campaign. ‘Akansha Sangrahan’ campaign will be conducted in the month of September,” he said.

​Later in the day, the BJYM president will participate in a Girls Conclave on Old Vidhan Sabha at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium. He will also interact with young achievers here.