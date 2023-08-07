MP: Urdu Poetess And Rahat Indori's Wife Anjum Rehbar Joins Congress

Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anjum Rehbar, the first wife of renowned Urdu poet late Rahat Indori, joined Congress on Sunday. She joined the party in the presence of Congress state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath at his residence..

Notably, Anjum, who herself is a famous poetess, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the month of April but stayed there for less than 3 months and now has joined Congress.

Meanwhile, two BJP leaders from Datia and Sagar also joined Congress on Sunday.

2 BJP leaders from Datia, Sagar join Congress

In a function organised at the state Congress office, BJP leader Awadhesh Nayak of Datia, the assembly constituency of Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and Rajkumar Dhanaura, MLA from Surkhi assembly constituency of Sagar district, belonging to Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput joined the Congress. The move came after several years of political enmity of both the leaders who left the BJP and joined the Congress with the ministers of their respective districts.

