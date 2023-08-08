MP Weather Update: Slight Chance Of Light Showers In Certain Districts

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is expected to remain dry for the next five days as the new weather system remains inactive. This means there won't be any heavy rainfall during this period.

However, temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees during the day and 1 to 2 degrees during the night. While the showers are expected to decrease, there might be some light rainfall in certain districts.

Meteorologists have explained that in the past 24 hours, there was a weather disturbance in the southern part of Bihar. This disturbance has now weakened and moved towards the east, becoming active over Bangladesh.

As a result, its impact on Madhya Pradesh has reduced, leading to a decrease in rainfall activity.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, during the first week of August, the eastern parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall due to active monsoon conditions.

Many rivers, including the Narmada, swelled up, and some districts faced flood-like situations.

The rainfall in the eastern region of the state was 12% above average, while the western part experienced 6% above average rainfall since June 1.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh has received 9% more rainfall than usual since the start of the monsoon season. The average rainfall expected by this time is 21 inches, but the state has already received approximately 22.90 inches of rainfall.

As for specific cities,

Bhopal is not under any heavy rain alert and is likely to witness overcast skies.

Indore may experience some light showers, but there is no expectation of heavy rainfall.

Gwalior is expected to have clear weather without any rainfall.

In Jabalpur, there might be a chance of scattered showers and possible light to moderate rainfall.

Ujjain is likely to experience fair weather with no significant rainfall expected.

