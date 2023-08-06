MP Weather Update: No Heavy Rain Till Aug 10 In State

Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The meteorological department has ruled out possibility of heavy rain in the state till August 10. Moderate rainfall may continue across the state specially in Datia, Tikamgarh, Gwalior, and Shivpuri district for next 24 hours.

According to department, east Madhya Pradesh received 15% surplus rain from June 31 till date. West Madhya Pradesh received 11% extra rain.

At present, there is no significant weather system either over Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea. As a result, occurrence of rain in central parts of the country particularly over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will diminish. There will be a gradual decrease in rainfall in two states.

The weather will go almost dry after August 9 or August 10. Isolated light rain may continue thereafter but they will be insignificant, department officials said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)