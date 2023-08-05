MP Weather Update: Narmada River Overflows, 8 Gates Of Bargi Dam Opened As Heavy Rains Lash State

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, rivers and streams are overflowing due to rain. The situation is worse in the eastern part of the state. The water level in Narmada has increased due to release of water from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. The water level crossed 956 feet on Saturday morning at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram. The alarm level of the river is 964 feet and the danger level is 967 feet.

Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, the water level may rise further by evening. Deploying teams in the villages on the banks of Narmada, people have been instructed to stay away from the river. 7 gates of Satpura Dam in Betul and 4 gates of Machagora Dam in Chhindwara have to be opened.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rains in Shivpuri, Datia, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts of Gwalior-Chambal on Saturday. Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that the active system will move northwards and move over south-eastern Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, the rain activity will decrease, but the moderate to heavy rains will continue for the next 48 hours in Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar and Rewa divisions.

Farms Submerged In Flood Of Ken In Khajuraho

Due to rains in Panna, Damoh and Katni districts, the Ken river in Khajuraho has come in spate. Farms have been submerged in many villages. The water of the river has started reaching the banks of Kharayani, Palkohan and Dhodan villages. In Ashoknagar, a young man was swept away in the river. He went to the river with his friends on Saturday. During this, his foot slipped and got swept away. The youth is being searched.

Narmada Is In Spate In Raisen As Well

The Narmada river is in spate at Udaipura in Raisen district. Water has come up to the top of the Boras bridge in Udaipura of the district. The watchmen have been asked to remain alert in all the villages situated on the Narmada banks like Aliganj, Mangrol, Barha Kala, Kotpar Mahant, Sarra, Sojani.

Rescue Of A Young Man From A Swollen Drain In Balaghat

In Balaghat, a young man was crossing a swollen drain on a bike. He lost his balance and was swept away. The policeman and businessman present on the spot caught sight of the young man, they entered the water and took the young man out safely. The young man said that he was returning with medicine for his mother. Water was flowing over the bridge. The medicine had to be delivered to the mother on time, so he dared to cross the drain.

8 Out Of 19 Gates Of Bargi Dam Were Closed

On the other hand, it has not rained in Jabalpur and surrounding districts since last night. Therefore, after draining water from 19 gates, 8 gates were closed on Saturday noon. Now water is being released from 11 gates of Bargi dam. The full water holding capacity of the dam is 422.76 metres. The present position of the dam is 421.30 m. 8 gates of the dam were closed as soon as they came from red alert to orange alert.

