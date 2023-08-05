Bhopal: Man Booked For Sending College Friend's Obscene Photographs To Her Husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly sending his female friend's obscene pictures to her husband in Bhopal. He also hurled casteist slurs at her. A case was registered by city's Anusuchit Jaati Janjaati (AJAK) police on Saturday.

AJAK police station house officer (SHO) Akansha Sharma said that the woman is aged 25 years and is a private company employee. During her college days, she had befriended a man named Ganesh Bhargava.

Read Also 8 Historic Temples In Ujjain You Must Visit Apart From Mahakaleshwar

The woman got married last month, after which Ganesh often used to mount pressure on her for meeting him. The woman turned him down several times, enraged due to which, Bhargava sent several of her obscene photos to her husband. He even hurled casteist slurs at her to humiliate her.

Following this, the woman approached the AJAK police and lodged a complaint against the accused. SHO Sharma said that the case is being probed, after which the accused shall be arrested soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)