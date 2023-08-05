Bhopal: 2 Die In Hit-And-Run Accident In Berasia, Gandhi Nagar

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons died in separate road accidents in the Berasia and Gandhi Nagar localities of the city on Thursday, the police said. The police added that both accidents were hit-and-run cases, in which they have lodged a case against unidentified accused.

According to the Berasia police, a boy named Arun Sen (18) had come to Berasia along with his brother on a bike on Thursday for some work. They were returning home on Thursday late evening when a heavy vehicle collided with them near a bridge built over the Baah River. Both of them sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where Sen was declared brought dead on arrival, while his elder brother’s treatment is underway.

In the second incident which took place in Gandhi Nagar, the Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge (SHO) Arun Sharma said that a 27-year-old man named Neeraj Valmiki used to reside in Eintkhedi.

He had left for Parvaliya on Wednesday. He was returning from there on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, when an unidentified four-wheeler rammed into him at high speed, after which the driver sped away from the spot. Neeraj was taken to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning, SHO Sharma said.

