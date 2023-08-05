8 Historic Temples In Ujjain You Must Visit Apart From Mahakaleshwar

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2023
1. Chintaman Ganesh Temple -- one of the largest temples dedicated to Lord Ganesha in Ujjain and was built during the 11th and 12th centuries.
2. Kal Bhairav Temple, one of the most vibrant Hindu temples dedicated to Lord Kal Bhairava. The temple is famous for its unique tradition of offering liquor to the deity. It is believed that the Kal Bhairav Temple was built by King Bhadrasen on the banks of Shipra River and even today devotees throng the temple to experience its divine vibe.
3. Harsiddhi Mata Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in India, is situated next to Rudra Sagar Lake in Ujjain. According to the Shiva Purana, it is the place where the elbow of Mata Sati dropped when Lord Shiva carried her burning body from the sacrificial fire.
4. The Mangalnath Temple is devoted to Lord Mahadeva and is situated at Mangalnath Marg on a hill overlooking a substantial area of the serene waters of the Shipra River. According to Matsya Purana, this temple is considered the birthplace of Mangal Graha.
5. ISKCON temple, also known as Radha Madhana Mohan Temple is famous among tourists. It is located near Nanakheda Bus Stand.
6. On the banks of the Shipra River stands the Sandipani Ashram, which is considered to be the ashram where Guru Sandipani who taught Lord Krishna, his friend Sudama, and Lord Krishna's brother Balaram. There is also a stone near this Ashram where numbers 1 to 100 are found inscribed and is believed to be engraved by Guru Sandipani himself.
7. Gopal Mandir, also known as Dwarkadhish Temple. It is the second-largest temple in Ujjain, after Mahakaleshwar Temple. Almost two centuries old Gopal Mandir was built by Bayaji Bai Shinde, the wife of Maratha king Daulatrao Shinde in the 19th century.
8. Ram Ghat, one of the oldest bathing ghats and a significant Kumbh Mela location, is a well-known tourist destination close to the Shipra River and Harsiddhi Temple.
