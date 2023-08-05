 Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs

The price for charging will be Rs15 per unit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor and Chairman of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited Board Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated Indore's first solar-based public electric vehicle charging station near SGSITS on Saturday morning.

The price for charging will be Rs15 per unit.

Electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric auto rickshaws can be charged here. The two-wheeler can be fully charged in 3 hours using 4 units of electricity. Six vehicles can be charged at a time here.

Read Also
Indore: Factory Owner, Son Booked For Dumping Body On Rly Track
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs

MP: Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Doctor's Clinic-Cum-Home In Jabalpur, Alcohol-Based Meds Enrages...

MP: Short Circuit Triggers Fire At Doctor's Clinic-Cum-Home In Jabalpur, Alcohol-Based Meds Enrages...

8 Historic Temples In Ujjain You Must Visit Apart From Mahakaleshwar

8 Historic Temples In Ujjain You Must Visit Apart From Mahakaleshwar

Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Indore: Sapling Plantation By Senior Citizen Group

Indore: Sapling Plantation By Senior Citizen Group