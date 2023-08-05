Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Inaugurates City's 1st Solar-Based Charging Station For EVs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor and Chairman of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited Board Pushyamitra Bhargava inaugurated Indore's first solar-based public electric vehicle charging station near SGSITS on Saturday morning.

The price for charging will be Rs15 per unit.

Electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers and electric auto rickshaws can be charged here. The two-wheeler can be fully charged in 3 hours using 4 units of electricity. Six vehicles can be charged at a time here.

