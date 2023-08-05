Indore: Factory Owner, Son Booked For Dumping Body On Rly Track

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory owner, his son and a worker were arrested by the Banganga police for placing the body of an employee, who had died in an explosion inside the factory, on a railway track to pass off the death as a train accident.

Police said the accused hatched this plan as they feared that police and other authorities would take action and seal the factory if they came to know the real reason for the employee’s death.

Pradyumna Pal, 21, a resident of Jagannath Nagar area of the city was found dead on the railway track near Sukhliya village on August 1. Preliminary investigation revealed that Pradyumna was employed in a plastic factory of Harish Chouhan in the D Sector of Sukhliya area. His parents informed the police that he had gone to work on 31 July night after which he did not return home. Later, his body was recovered from the railway track the next day.

Investigating officer SI Swaraj Dabi from Banganga police station said that the face of the deceased was black due to burns and melted plastic was found on his body.

“We realised that it was not a case of an accident, as it was made out to be,” Dabi said.

The factory owner Harish first tried to mislead the police but he later confessed his crime. Harish told police that Pradyumna used to work the night shift. He was standing in front of the machine when it exploded due to overheating. As the melted plastic hit him, he died on the spot. After the incident, Harish called his son Vivek and an employee named Gopal to the spot.

They hatched a plan and took the body and placed it on the railway track. They also kept Pradyumna’s bicycle near the track to show that he had been hit by a train.

The trio were arrested by the police and were booked under section 304, 201 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway into the case.

