IPA MP State Branch, Indore Received Special Appreciation Award at Ipc-2023 Held in Nagpur: Dr. Anil Kharia, Honorary President, IPA MP STATE BRANCH Received the National Award during IPC 2023

New Delhi (India), January 25: The IPA MP state branch, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Anil Kharia, Honorary President, encourages and promotes pharma professionals of Madhya Pradesh state by planning and implementing activities that advocate the role of pharmacists in improving healthcare. IPA MP state branch organized various extracurricular activities/Industrial visits cum training/Expert Sessions/Elocution/Extempore Competitions/World Records/Pharma rallies to create excellence in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

The sessions were aimed to create a cooperative and collaborative environment at the interface of academia and industry wherein different academic labs and companies will work pre-competitively to progress numerous representations and cultivate new-fangled beneficial and helpful approaches. The IPA MP state branch created a model to progress new operative processes and create an atmosphere that keeps the spirit of collaboration and entrepreneurship as a core value.

IPA MP State Branch organized various events, including a Pharma Meet entitled emerging prospects of pharmaceuticals in academia and industry, a plantation drive, and a workshop of three days on the art of living with the theme Anand Utsav. The branch celebrated world pharmacist day by making and recording the largest human image of a medication capsule in world book records, United Kingdom. With the vision of safe and effective use of medicines, students and all the faculty of the Indore region have organized a rally as an awareness program.

The awareness was created about the recent advancement in the Pharmaceutical and Bioscience field, which offered a common platform for interaction with eminent academicians, leading researchers, industrialists, and leaders.

About Dr. Anil Kharia

ANIL KHARIA, Chairman of Modern Group of Institutes and Industries, Indore, has completed his B. Pharm and M. Pharm from Dr. Hari Singh Gour University Sagar (MP) and M.B.A. from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore (M.P). He is a self-Propelled man with Pinnacle Industries and Institutes; the journey to success is a multidimensional process.

He initiated with Modern Laboratories launched Nandani Medical Laboratories, Both are WHO GMP Certified with Group annual turnover of 80 Crores, and then established Modern Group of Institutes with a motive to develop students from KG to PG. Dr. Kharia is a prolific writer with more than 100 Publications in various reputed peer-reviewed journals and 121 presentations in various national and international seminars.

Dr. Kharia has contributed more than two decades of dedicated service towards Pharmaceutical Education and Industry and has fetched several National and International awards. He has got FDA approvals in Small Volume Parenteral & Ophthalmic preparation, Tablets, Capsules, Liquid Preparation, Analytical Testing-Sterility, Microbiology, Toxicity, Pyrogen, and Spectrophotometric.

Also, he has a diverse knowledge of ISO, DGQA, and WHO documentation. He has also contributed to Social Responsibilities by serving the position of District President of All India Vaish Federation, Indore (M.P), Joint Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Gahoi Vaishya Mahasabha, State Secretary of All India vaishya Federation M.P., Trustee of Gayatri Shakti Peeth Indore, President of Rotary Club of Indore Uptown, Vice President of All India Gahoi Global Chamber of Commerce, Past President of Gahoi Vaishya Samaj Indore, Member of Human Rights Association (MP) and Life Member of FINS-a national forum to maintain internal security in the country. And also gives his valuable services for contributing to professional responsibilities as Hon’ble President, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, MP State Branch, Indore, Member of Advisory Board, International Journal of Drug Discovery and Herbal Research, Ex-Secretary: APTI, MP State Branch, Treasure: Indian Drug Manufacturer Association, (IDMA) MP State Branch.

His main motives are Entrepreneurship Development and Promotion, Service to Humanity, and Fund Support to Pharma Academics. Mr. Arun Kharia, Mr. Shivanahu Kharia, Mr. Shantanu Kharia, and Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi (Group Director -MGI) congratulated Dr. Anil Kharia for this achievement.

