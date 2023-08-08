WATCH: Kamal Nath Accuses Mainstream Media Of Not Giving Enough Coverage To Tribal Atrocities In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accused mainstream media of not giving enough coverage to incidents of tribal atrocities in Madhya Pradesh. He was speaking at the Adivasi Swabhiman Yatra of Congress.

In a media briefing, Kamal Nath said, "You pick up items that reach you. Atrocities are happening in small areas. These are not published in the mainstream media... The way tribals are being insulted, there is no count for it..."

Nath makes comment after Sidhi, Singrauli incidents

Nath's comment came after series of atrocities were reported against tribals in Madhya Pradesh. Last week, Vivekananda Vaish, son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish, shot a tribal youth in Singrauli last week. The victim bled profusely and was rushed to the hospital.

Last month, BJP leader Pravesh Shukla allegedly urinated on the face of a tribal man in Sidhi. The incident led to huge public outcry, with political leader across parties, netizens slamming the accused BJP leader.

'Chhindwara model in every district'

Nath added that he would try to implement Chhindwara model in every district. He said that the Congress had made the same promise before 2018 elections and would now fulfil it.

Former minister Ajay Singh also addressed the gathering and recounted several incidents of atrocity on tribal. He accused the BJP government of handing over the state to criminals and black-marketeers.

Kamla Nath also came down on Shivraj-government after son of BJP MLA allegedly shot a tribal man in Singrauli. He has accused the ruling BJP of persecuting tribals, dalits and women, citing earlier a BJP leader urinated upon a tribal in Sidhi and now the BJP MLA's son has shot a tribal in Singrauli.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said, "It seems there is a competition among the BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh to persecute the tribal community.”

