MP: 'BJP Competing To Persecute Tribals & Dalits,' Kamal Nath Lashes Out At Shivraj Govt After BJP MLA's Son Fires Shots At Tribal Man In Singrauli

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM and Congress state president Kamla Nath came down heavily on Shivraj-government after son of BJP MLA allegedly shot a tribal man in Singrauli. He has accused the ruling BJP of persecuting tribals, dalits and women, citing earlier a BJP leader urinated upon a tribal in Sidhi and now the BJP MLA's son has shot a tribal in Singrauli.

Taking to Twitter, Nath said, "It seems there is a competition among the BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh to persecute the tribal community. Not long after the incident of urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi, Vivekananda Vaish, son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish, shot a tribal youth in Singrauli. The young man is seriously injured. I wish the victim tribal youth a speedy recovery.

"I want to know from the Chief Minister whether the only work left for BJP leaders is to harass tribals, Dalits, women and people of all communities. Far from curbing such crimes, you are seen promoting the criminals. Recently, you have made it clear that how fast you are progressing in the campaign of forming a criminal BJP, by including the person convicted for running a sex racket from Harda in the BJP. Stated crimes have become a stigma on the forehead of Madhya Pradesh."





मध्य प्रदेश के भाजपा नेताओं में आदिवासी समुदाय पर अत्याचार करने की होड़ मची है। सीधी में आदिवासी युवक पर पेशाब करने की घटना को अभी ज्यादा समय नहीं हुआ है कि सिंगरौली में भाजपा विधायक रामलल्लू वैश्य के बेटे विवेकानंद वैश्य ने एक आदिवासी युवक को गोली मार दी। युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 4, 2023

On Thursday evening , BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish's son Vivekananda Vaish got into a heated argument with a man, when tribal Surya Prakash along with his friend, intervened to pacify the matter. This agitated Vivekananda, he took out his pistol and allegedly fired shots in his hand. The victim was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

