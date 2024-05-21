Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In South Enclave, Adarsh Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a timetable of power outages scheduled for May 22, aimed at facilitating necessary maintenance and repairs during the day. Residents in the affected metropolitan areas are advised to prepare in advance and take precautionary measures to minimize any inconvenience caused by these planned power interruptions.

Areas and Timings

Area: Gul Meher, South Enclave, Swata Complex, Bharat Nagar, DK Gold, Bag Umrao Doula and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Indira Colony, Aish Bagh, Barkhedi Fatak, Shankaracharya Nagar, Dhobi Ghat and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Fateh Garh, Badal Mahal, Hathi Khana, Imami Gate, Gas Relief Pump Court, Sakshi Dhaba, Kerwa Dam and nearest areas

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Adarsh Nagar, Ahmedpur, Bag Sewania, Nirupam Nagar and nearest areas

Time: 4:00 Pm to 5:30 Pm

Area: Rivera Towne, Suruchi Nagar, Nivesh Nagar

Time: 10:00 Am to 12:00 Midday

Periodic power outages are essential to maintaining Bhopal's electrical system at peak efficiency, as they allow for the completion of important construction and maintenance tasks. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges citizens to prepare and take necessary measures to manage the planned power outages effectively. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation during this time, as it will enhance the overall reliability and efficiency of the city's electrical infrastructure.