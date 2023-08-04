MP: BJP MLA’s Son Opens Fire In Singrauli, Booked

Representative Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Vivek Vaish, son of BJP MLA Ramlallu Vaish, opened fire on a man under Morba police station of Singrauli district, the police said on Thursday. Sources claimed that the victim belongs to a tribal community.

SP Singrauli Mohammad Yusuf Quarashi said that on Thursday evening the victim was identified as Surya Prakash Khairbar. He was standing with his friends when the incident happened.

The accused Vivek was boarding a car and got engaged in a dispute which later turned violent. The accused Vivek opened fire on the victim who got hit on the hand. The police has registered a case under suitable sections of the IPC.

Read Also Indore: Natural Gas Must Be Brought In GST For Giving Benefit Of ICT

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)