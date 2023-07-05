'Disgusting', Rahul Gandhi On Sidhi's Viral Video, Says It Exposed 'Real Face' Of BJP

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): The viral video of Sidhi showing a BJP leader urinating on a Tribal man's face has been drawing staunch reactions from the politicians and netizens.
Congress' former MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the incident, saying it reveals the real face of BJP.
Expressing his anger he tweeted, “Atrocities on tribal brothers and sisters are increasing in the BJP rule. The entire humanity has been put to shame by the inhuman crime of a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh. This is the disgusting face and real character of BJP's hatred towards tribals and Dalits.”
Nath Expressed Anger
On the other hand, Congress state president Kamal Nath expressed deep anger saying that the BJP leaders are so consumed in power that they forgot how to treat human beings.
Taking to Twitter, Nath said it was a soul trembling incident and he was deeply saddened to have come across such an incident.
Video Is Two Weeks Old
Notably, the video, which went viral on social media, is drawing flak from netizens. The video is two weeks old, sources said. However, it gained momentum recently when Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez shared it on Twitter, with a caption: “BJP leader, who talks falsely about the interests of tribals, is pissing on a tribal poor person like this. Very condemnable act.”
