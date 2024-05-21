Class 9 Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped By Male Acquaintance & His Two Friends In Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three man were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl studying in class 9 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

According to Tilwara police, the girl's acquaintance Shubham Rajak coaxed her and took her with him in a car. When the girl did not return for a long time, her worried family started to search her.

The victim, crying, returned after some time and narrated her ordeal to the family members.

The girl said that Shubham Rajak (30), his associates Ashish Kori (25) and Jitu alias Jitendra Chaudhary took her to a deserted area and gang-raped her and ran away leaving her back near the house. After hearing about the incident, the girl's relatives immediately took her to Tilwara police station.

Jabalpur police recorded the statement of the girl and started investigation in the night itself and took the three accused into custody.

On the complaint of the minor, the police have registered a case against the three accused under the POCSO Act.

According to the information, accused Shubham Rajak runs an egg shop in Gadha, while Jitendra Chaudhary is a driver by profession. The car which was used during the incident belongs to Jitendra. Ashish Kori is a labourer.

CSP Devendra Pratap Singh said that the accused have realised that an FIR had been lodged in the case and they were badly trapped, hence they were planning to leave Jabalpur by car at around 1.30 am on Monday night. The police got information about this, after which they immediately laid siege and arrested all three. The Bolero used in the incident has also been confiscated.