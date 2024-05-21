Pune Killer Porsche: IT Engineer Ashwini Koshta Cremated In Hometown Jabalpur; Inconsolable Parents Bid Her Adieu With Heavy Hearts; Funeral Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of Pune car crash victim Ashwini Koshta were performed in hometown Jabalpur on Tuesday. The inconsolable family bid her adieu with teary eyes and heavy hearts. She was cremated at Gwarighat Muktidham.

Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta died tragically in a hit-and-run accident in Pune. Ashwini Koshta was a resident of Sakar Hills Colony, Jabalpur, and was a software engineer at Johnson Controls Company in Pune.

Notably, the Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, as per officials.

The police have detained the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three executives of two hotels for serving liquor to the juvenile.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the deputy chief minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis, and the (Pune) guardian minister (Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) have given clear instructions to the police to take stringent action in this case. The state director general of police has also instructed for strong action," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told reporters.

A case has been registered against the youngster under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, as per the police.