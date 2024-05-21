Pune Killer Porsche: Police Arrest 5 In Connection With Accident - Who Are They? |

The Pune Police on Tuesday detained Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old boy who killed two people with his Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area.

"We have detained the teenager's father, Vishal Agarwal, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in connection with the case registered against him," Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. "Agarwal was on the run for two days. He was taken into custody from a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Tuesday," Kumar added.

#WATCH | On the Pune car accident case, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar says, "There were 5 accused in the FIR, out of which we arrested 3 accused late last night, we will present them in court. The accused's father was absconding and has also been taken into custody..." pic.twitter.com/lPUgmhehdR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

Besides Agarwal, the Pune Police have arrested four others in connection with the case. These individuals include Naman Pralhad Bhutda, owner of Cosie restaurant, and Sachin Ashok Katkar, the restaurant's manager. Additionally, Sandeep Ramesh Sangle, manager of Hotel Blak, and Jayesh Satish Bonkar, the bar counter manager, have also been arrested for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile.

According to the FIR, the teenager was at Cosie restaurant with his friends from 9:30pm to midnight, where he consumed alcohol. He then continued drinking at Hotel Blak from midnight to 1am. CCTV footage of him drinking with his friends at one of these places has come to light. Seated at an oval table, the footage shows scenes of revelry, with the table crowded with alcohol bottles. He was reportedly celebrating his Class 12 results with friends.

Meanwhile, Amitesh Kumar said on Monday that they will seek permission from a higher court to try the 17-year-old boy as an adult.

"On Sunday, we moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult and send him to an observation home as the crime is heinous, but the plea was rejected. We are now approaching the sessions court with the same plea," said Kumar.

"The CCTV footage of the bar clearly shows that the juvenile was consuming alcohol. There is no doubt that the juvenile was driving the car after consuming alcohol. We will be submitting all these facts to the court," he added.