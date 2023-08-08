MP Viral Video: Woman Thrashes Man With 'Chappal' For Molesting Her While She Was Breastfeeding

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly molested while she was breastfeeding her little one at the roadside in Phulbagh intersection of Gwalior district. However, that did not intimidate her. She stood up, showing exemplary bravery, and beat the accused with her slippers.

The incident drew a large crowd as she thrashed the miscreant. Netizens poured in praises as the video went viral on the social media.

After receiving information, police also reached the spot and took the accused youth into custody.

Passersby Joined Couple

According to information, the matter pertains to Phulbagh intersection of the city where a woman her women was breastfeeding her daughter. At this time, a passerby came to the woman and started molesting her. He also made objectionable gestures looking at her. The woman informed her husband about this and together, they caught the youth and started beating him with slippers.

When the passersby saw the couple beating up the youth, they inquired about the incident.

Soon, they also joined the couple in thrashing the accused. One of the people present at the spot,made a video of the incident.

Accused handed over to police

Talking about the incident, the woman's husband said, “My wife was breastfeeding to our daughter at a corner at the intersection. A miscreant reached there and started making obscene gestures. When my wife told me about the incident, we caught him and beat him up to teach a lesson.”

The crowd handed over the accused to police as soon as they arrived on the spot. Police will register a case against the accused after interrogating him.