 MP: School Teacher Removed From Service In Bhind For Violating Two-child Norm
MP: School Teacher Removed From Service In Bhind For Violating Two-child Norm

Sharma's service has been terminated by the school education department for hiding the information about his third child.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district has been removed from service for hiding information about his three children while securing the job, in violation of the government's two-child norm, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the service termination order issued on August 2 by the joint director of public instructions, the school education department received a complaint of violation of the two-child norm after Ganesh Prasad Sharma was appointed as a teacher in the CM Rise School, Amayan, in March this year.

The school's principal, Tikam Singh, who shared the termination order, said according to the state government's General Administration Department (GAD) order, the third child should not be born to a government employee after January 26, 2001.

Service terminated for concealing information about third child

Sharma's service has been terminated by the school education department for hiding the information about his third child, he added.

The termination order said the complaint against Sharma was found to be true during an investigation by the district education officer (DEO).

The teacher furnished wrong information with the government and concealed the information about his third child, it said.

The order also instructed the DEO to file a police complaint against the teacher.

