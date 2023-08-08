MP: CBN-Ratlam Raids Dhaba, Recovers Huge Quantity Of Poppy Straw; 1 Arrested | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Ratlam team conducted a search operation at Gurudaspur Pathankot Dhaba on four-lane highway near Badayala Fanta, Piploda Tehsil in Ratlam district and recovered 52.300 kgs of poppy straw /doda chura, 31.100 kgs of lanced poppy straw, 4.700 kgs of unlanced CPS Poppy straw and 16.500 kgs of poppy straw powder.

The team was tipped-off about illegal storage of poppy straw in the dhaba.

After completion of legal formalities the recovered poppy straw was seized and a person arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In another operation CBN Neemuch intercepted two persons on motorcycle near Narela Chauraha, Chittorgarh-Kapasan highway, Rashmi tehsil of Chittorgarh district and recovered 3.470 kilograms of illicit opium.

