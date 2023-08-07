Indore: MGM To Help GMC, Ratlam To Start Cornea Transplant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to expand the movement of organ donation across the state, the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) is going to conduct an inspection at Government Medical College (GMC), Ratlam before permitting them to start cornea donation and transplant there.

A team of MGM Medical College, which is leading in organ donation in the state, will inspect the facility at Ratlam and will help them in setting up a flawless facility.

Dean of a government medical college is the appropriate authority for giving permission for starting any organ donation and transplant permission to any of the hospitals in the district but they have to conduct a third party inspection before initiating the noble cause.

“Yes, we received a request from Government Medical College, Ratlam for conducting the inspection. We have constituted the team and even send the names to the dean of the medical college Ratlam,” dean of MGM Medical College and ex-officio, SOTTO Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the team of ophthalmologists of MY Hospital and School of Excellence for Eye will inspect the facility in coming days.

“Along with the ophthalmologists, the administrative officials, CMHO, and other authorities will also take part in inspection and will decide over the permission to start cornea transplant and donation in Ratlam,” Dr Dixit added.

Indore leads in organ donation in state

As per the SOTTO’s record, the total of 1,463 organ donation and transplantation have taken place in the state in last six years.

As per the SOTTO’s record, as many as 1,253 live kidney donation while 103 cadaveric kidney donations have taken place, Similarly 32 live liver donations and 54 cadaveric liver donations have taken place.

The number of heart donation is 18 while lungs were donated twice in the state. Major organ donation and transplants took place in Indore followed by Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Read Also Indore: IOA Takes Out Cyclothon To Celebrate Bone And Joint Week

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)