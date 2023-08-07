 Indore: IOA Takes Out Cyclothon To Celebrate Bone And Joint Week
Awareness and training programmes organised on the theme ‘stronger bone, stronger joint’, throughout the week

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrating the Bone and Joint Week, Indore Orthopaedic Association organised a cyclothon to spread awareness about issues related to bones and joints.

The cyclothon was taken out on the theme of ‘strong bone, strong nation' and was taken out from MGM Medical College at 7 am and concluded at Chappan Dukan. A large number of orthopaedicians took part in the cyclothon and they shared information about bone and joint care with the people.

President of Indore Orthopaedic Association Dr Milind Shah said that they organised different activities across the city throughout the week.

“Bone Marrow Density (BMD) camps were organised in different hospitals where people's bone strength was checked during free consultation and they were given calcium and vitamin D medicine based on their reports,” he added.

 Apart from this, lectures on osteoporosis were taken in various institutes in which the doctors shared measures to prevent weakening of bones and the benefits of including exercise, healthy diet, and exposure to the Sun in their lifestyle.

Basic life support training given to students

Under the guidance of Dr Saket Jati, national organiser of the bone and joint awareness campaign, students of various schools and colleges were given training in basic life support.

“Theme of the lectures was 'each one, train one, save one' i.e. one person should train one and save one life, then many road traffic accident victims can be managed at the same time,” Dr Jati added.

