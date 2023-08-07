Indore: Burning Petrol Bottles Thrown On Religious Place, 4 Including Girl Booked

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were booked by the Malharganj police for throwing burning petrol bottles on a religious place in the Jawahar Marg area, police said on Sunday. It is said that a girl, who was sitting with a youth on a scooter, was also seen in the CCTV footage. The police are examining the CCTVs installed at other places to identify the accused.

According to the police, a case has been registered against four people including a girl under sections 295 and 34 of the IPC and a search has been initiated. The complainant from the religious place informed the police that the incident took place around 1.58 am on August 5. The police checked the CCTVs and found that the youths passing from the area were carrying two bottles with some flammable liquid inside them. They turned their vehicles, ignited the liquid in the bottle and one youth threw a bottle on the wall of the religious place while another youth threw another bottle on the ground. The youths could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Police asked the people from the religious place to maintain peace and assured them that the accused would be arrested soon. A team has been constituted for the same. It is believed that the youth were drunk but the question is from where did they get petrol in the bottles from.

A similar incident was reported sometime back when food packets and a beer bottle were thrown at a religious place on BRTS under MIG police station jurisdiction. No accused has been traced in this case till now.