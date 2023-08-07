 Indore: Hindu Activists Create Ruckus On Suspicion Of Religious Conversion
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Hindu Activists Create Ruckus On Suspicion Of Religious Conversion

Indore: Hindu Activists Create Ruckus On Suspicion Of Religious Conversion

Police find the house locked, investigation underway on written complaint 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a Hindu organisation created a ruckus outside a house in the Hira Nagar area on Sunday alleging that some persons were involved in religious conversion of some people there. The police reached the spot and took a written complaint from the activists.

According to the Hira Nagar police, after receiving information from the Hindu organisation, police reached the spot and found the house locked. Further investigation is on to know the truth. 

A member of the Hindu organisation informed media persons that some people were seen indulging in religious conversion in the house. After that, we reached there. Many people from other districts were brought here for conversion. He alleged that they tried to contact Hira Nagar police station in charge but he did not receive the call. After that, we informed the ACP of the circle and thereafter the Hira Nagar police reached the spot. 

Read Also
Indore: Congress Leader Chintu Chokse Accuses Mayor Of Taking Credit For Work Done By Previous...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Stacks Of Illicit Liquor Bottles Seized From School Hostel In Mandleshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Stacks Of Illicit Liquor Bottles Seized From School Hostel In Mandleshwar

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Inspects Sub-Health Centre, Hostel In Maheshwar Tehsil In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner Inspects Sub-Health Centre, Hostel In Maheshwar Tehsil In Khargone

MP: Urdu Poetess And Rahat Indori's Wife Anjum Rehbar Joins Congress

MP: Urdu Poetess And Rahat Indori's Wife Anjum Rehbar Joins Congress

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Birla Lays Foundation Stone Under Jal Jeevan Mission In Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Birla Lays Foundation Stone Under Jal Jeevan Mission In Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of 12-Year-Old Missing Girl Found In Well In Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: Body Of 12-Year-Old Missing Girl Found In Well In Alirajpur