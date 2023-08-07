Indore: Hindu Activists Create Ruckus On Suspicion Of Religious Conversion

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of a Hindu organisation created a ruckus outside a house in the Hira Nagar area on Sunday alleging that some persons were involved in religious conversion of some people there. The police reached the spot and took a written complaint from the activists.

According to the Hira Nagar police, after receiving information from the Hindu organisation, police reached the spot and found the house locked. Further investigation is on to know the truth.

A member of the Hindu organisation informed media persons that some people were seen indulging in religious conversion in the house. After that, we reached there. Many people from other districts were brought here for conversion. He alleged that they tried to contact Hira Nagar police station in charge but he did not receive the call. After that, we informed the ACP of the circle and thereafter the Hira Nagar police reached the spot.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)