Indore: Congress Leader Chintu Chokse Accuses Mayor Of Taking Credit For Work Done By Previous Regime

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the IMC, Chintu Chokse, accused mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav of not having done even a single work for the people of the city in the past year and taking credit for work that had been started earlier.

Bhargav, who completed one year in office, held a press conference on Saturday where he listed all that the IMC had achieved in the past year and also shared his plans.

Chokse said, “The mayor has tricked the public and told them white lies. The fact is that no work has been done by them in the last year, and the entire period was spent by the mayor and MiC members clashing with the officials and ignoring the works of the public.”

Chokse said that the achievements that the mayor trumpeted were already in process before he took office. “The plan to set up a solar plant in Jalud by issuing green bonds by IMC was in the pipeline before Bhargav took charge as mayor. Also, his claim of constructing 15 bridges and a culvert were approved by the previous mayor,” he said and added that while the mayor is claiming that 15 new hawker zones have been constructed, no one knows where these are located.

Solar city is just a claim

“His claim of making Indore a solar city is premature. In the first phase 85 colonies in 85 wards will be made solar-powered, but IMC is yet to start work,” Chokse said.

Traffic becoming worse

Chokse said that the traffic situation in the city has gone from bad to worse during the tenure of the mayor. He said after road construction, the IMC is not taking care of levelling and re-laying the road.

Since the day the mayor assumed office, he has been claiming that he has started Integrated Traffic Management System, but till now there is no benefit on the ground.”

Water water everywhere, yet no potable water for public

“The mayor should tell when the people of Indore City will get freedom from the dirty sewage water they are getting through their taps. He should say when water will be supplied with sufficient pressure. Moreover, he should tell when the roads of the city will not get submerged after just 2 inches of rainfall,” Chokse said.

