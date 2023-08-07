Indore: NAAC Cautions HEIs Against Agencies Offering Consultancy |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moved by an avalanche of complaints, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), a statutory body of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has cautioned higher educational institutions (HEIs) against organisations and individuals approaching them with consultancy offers claiming that they are authorised by the council.

In a public notice, NAAC said: “It is hereby notified to all the HEIs that the NAAC does not promote/encourage/authorise any private/ third party organisations/ individuals to offer consultancy services pertaining to the assessment and accreditation (A&A) processes of the NAAC.”

The agency said that it had come to its notice that some agencies/ individuals claiming to be experts in the NAAC’s A&A processes were approaching HEIs and offering their consultancy services, thereby misleading the HEIs and falsely assuring the HEIs of better grades.

“The NAAC is offering help desk/ IMS portals on the NAAC’s website where HEIs can seek any help directly from the council. HEIs are requested to desist from taking such private and paid consultancy services and, instead, are encouraged to use the authentic services provided by the NAAC, which are offered free of cost,” the accrediting agency said.