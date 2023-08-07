Indore: 2 Accident Claim Cases Dismissed As Presented After 6 Months | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 23rd Motor Accident Claims Tribunal dismissed two claim cases filed as the applicants filed applications for compensation six months after the date of accident.

The accident of applicants Ankit and Jagdish had taken place on April 14, 2022 in Ratlam. While Ankit submitted a claim of Rs 25 lakh, Jagdish sought Rs 5 lakh making the driver, owner and Chola Mandalam General Insurance Company as parties.

Company advocates Mujeeb Khan and Ganesh Gaur submitted an application before the court and said that according to the new Motor Accidents Act, it is necessary to submit the claim within six month of the accident.

According to the new provisions of the Act, it is mandatory to submit claim within 6 months under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The accident of the applicants took place on April 14, 2022 whereas new Act came into force on April 1, 2022. The applicants had submitted their claims on February 2, 2023 which were beyond the time limit.

It was argued on behalf of the applicants that they were not aware of the law.The court rejected the said argument.