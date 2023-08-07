Break In Rains But Total Increasing Gradually With Depalpur Touching 40 Inches Mark; Indore Tehsil Reaches 23 Inches

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with the break in the spell of rains, the district’s rainfall record is increasing gradually and has crossed the 27 inches mark i.e. 700 mm. The highest rainfall in the district has been recorded in the Depalpur area which has already touched the 40 inches mark (1006 mm).

The rainfall recorded in the tehsil, this year, is about double the rainfall recorded last year in the same period.

Indore tehsil has recorded the lowest rainfall in this period i.e. 23.4 inches (586.1 mm).

Meanwhile, the officials of regional meteorological department forecast light rain for the next couple of days as the system generated over northeast Madhya Pradesh has shifted towards Bihar.

The weather remained cloudy and city received only light showers in different parts of the city which couldn’t be recorded at the weather station at city airport.

The rise in temperature and humidity had turned the day uncomfortable but the cool breeze in the evening made life pleasant for the citizens.

According to regional meteorological department officials, chances of heavy rainfall in Indore district are bleak.

“The cyclonic circulation over south Bihar and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft. The western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level runs close to the foothills of the Himalayas and eastern end now passes through Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Malda and thence eastwards towards Manipur.,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 28.1 degrees Celsius which was normal.

Night temperature increased by two degrees Celsius

Along with the maximum temperature reaching back to normal again, the minimum temperature also increased by two degrees Celsius above normal. The humidity was recorded at 90 per cent in the morning and 75 per cent in the evening.

