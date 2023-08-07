Indore: Admission To Conventional Courses Ends; MBA Is The Last Resort | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the closure of registration for the final round, admission to conventional undergraduate and postgraduate courses has come to an end. However, for PG aspirants, MBA course is the last resort.

The department of higher education (DHE) has closed the link of registration for final round of counselling for admission to BA, BCom, BSc, BALLBA, MA, MCom, MSc etc.

A total of six rounds were granted for admission to traditional courses. The seat allotment list will be released on August 10.

As per information, all seats in BBA courses are filled in Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College whereas up to 95 per cent seats have been filled in private colleges.

Similarly, all seats in all three law courses BA LLB, LLB and BBA LLB have been filled in the Government Law College whereas close to 90 per cent of seats are filled in private law colleges.

As per information, there is no vacancy in Government Holkar College, Government New Science College and Government Law College. A few seats are vacant in Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College.

Registration for 2nd MBA round starts tomorrow

The registration for second round of counselling for admission to MBA courses offered by colleges in the state will start on Tuesday. The first round was exclusively for candidates who had taken common management admission test (CMAT). However, the second round is open for non-CMAT candidates also. Admission in the second round will be based on marks obtained by the students in qualifying exams.

Registration for the second round will start on Tuesday and continue till August 16. The allotment list will come out on August 25. The students allotted seats would have to report to the college concerned and pay the fees for confirmation of admission till September 1.

There are a total of 14,112 seats in colleges offering MBA courses in the city.

Registration for CUET counselling ends tomorrow

Registrations for CUET counselling for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by DAVV teaching departments would be closed on Tuesday.

The registration date which was August 3 was extended till August 8.

DAVV accepts CUET scores for admission to nearly 25 UG and 15 PG programmes. The CUET-UG results were announced on July 15 and CUET-PG on July 23.

Unlike last year, the university permitted those candidates also to register for counselling, who did not select DAVV as an option while registering for CUET-UG. Such students were told to fill Google form.

Nearly 900 students had applied for admission to DAVV through Google forms. They had requested for extending registration deadline. The university accepted their request.

The DAVV has planned to hold CUET-UG counselling from August 16 and PG from August 20.

