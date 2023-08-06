Indore-Manmad New Rail Line Project Rs 22K Cr DPR Ready, Sent To Railway Board | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited detailed project report (DPR) of 268 km long Indore-Manmad new rail line project is ready and Central Railway (CR) has sent it to the Railway Board for its approval. The Rs 22,000 cr mega project will reduce the distance from Indore to Mumbai and Pune.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed the media about the development here on Saturday. Now the Railway Board will examine this report and send it to NITI Aayog. After studying the report NITI Aayog will forward to same to the ministry of finance. Ultimately, the Union cabinet will put its seal of approval. Since the project involves such a huge amount, Cabinet approval is necessary.

MP Lalwani said that he and other MPs of areas through which the line would pass and members of Indore-Manmad Rail Sangharsh Samiti, will meet the railway minister and urge him to expedite the project.

Recently, when railway minister Ashwini Viashnav was in the city, MP Lalwani had a detailed discussion about this project. Earlier, MP Lalwani had also met Railway Board chairman Anil Lahoti during the latter visit to the city and had urged him to complete the survey work quickly.

Initially, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had taken the initiative for this project in which four agencies are involved. But due to some reasons, it could not move further. Later in July 2022, the ministry of railways took up the project.

Project Has 9 Tunnels And 300 Bridges

-Indore-Manmad rail line will be of 268 km long

-Out of this, work in 50 km section between Manmad to Dhule is underway

-For the remaining 218 km, 2,200 hectares of land will be required

-300 small and big bridges will be built on this route

- 9 tunnels will be built, having length of 20 km.

-34 stations will be built on this route.

-6 districts of MP and Maharashtra i.e. Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Dhule and Nashik will benefit from the new rail line.

- The expected cost of this project will be more than Rs 22,000 cr.