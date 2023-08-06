Happy Friendship Day 2023: 7 Ways To Celebrate The Special Day With Your Bestie Under ₹700

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
International Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August and it is quite a hassle to decide how to celebrate it in a budget friendly manner. Here, are 5 ways in which you celebrate this special day with your friends under ₹700.
1. Netflix and....Pizza: Who doesn't enjoy watching movies with their friends while enjoying a delicious cheesy pizza. So set up your movie theatre at home and may be binge watch 'Friends'.
2. Small Road Trip: What better way to celebrate Friendship Day than going on a road trip with your besties. So, pack your snacks, take out your bikes and go out in the nature with your gang.
3. Pajama Party: A fun night with your besties while you don your pajamas is what a pajama party is. You can make it more fun by bringing in colour-coded food/snacks based on the colour of your pajama.
4. Bake a Cake: Learning to bake a cake with your friends is both relaxing and sweet. It takes simple and easily available ingredients like all purpose floor, refined oil, chocolate, eggs, some whipped cream and a lovable friend whom you want to enjoy the cake with.
5. Gaming Night: Invite your friends over to your house for a gaming night, be it board games or PUBG. Cold drinks and chips can be a good campanion while you and your friends battle to win.
6. Stroll to your favourite food street: Call your gang and take a stroll down the memory lane while enjoying finger-licking pav-bhaji, tangy bhelpuri and more at reasonable prices at a nearby food street.
7. Picnic: Select a decent tranquil spot nearby and get some home-made food, chips, fruits and a frisbee game to revisit good childhood days with your friends.
