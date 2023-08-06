MP: Mithi Gobindram Public School Takes Part In Quiz In Sant Haridaram Nagar | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A quiz competition was held in Mithi Gobindram Public School on Monday. The students from classes 9 to 12 took part in the competition which was held in four rounds.

Secretary of the institution AC Sadhwani said increasing knowledge makes brain function and keeps it in conscious state. Principal of the school Ajay Bahadur Singh and vice-principal Asha Changlani said that the competition was held to infuse positive attitude into the students’ mind.

Such contests also encourage students to learn every subject properly, they said. Swami Dayanand Sadan (green) got the first position in the competition and the second position to Sadhu Vaswani Sadan (blue). On the other hand, the third position went to Sadhu Heeranand Sadan (red) and Dr Radhakrishnan Sadan (saffron) was given consolation prize.